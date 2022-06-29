TOMBLIN, Sharon Renee

Sharon Renee Tomblin, 69, Hermitage, passed away on June 20.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Fay Moore. She is survived by her loving husband, Stephen Tomblin; children, Amanda (Darrell) Barrett and Matthew (Zanita) Tomblin; brother, Barkley (Brenda) Moore; and grandchildren, Jackson Barrett and Zoey Tomblin.
The Funeral Service was Thursday, June 23 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The Interment followed the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The Visitation was Thursday, June 23 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
