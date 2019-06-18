Tomlinson, Reba Lorene

Reba Lorene Tomlinson, age 97 of Mt. Juliet, passed away June 12, 2019, at Quality Center in Lebanon. She was born Sept. 1, 1921, to the late Ernest and Effie Massey. She was preceded in death by husband of 63 years, Horace Tomlinson; grandson, Joseph Elbert Tomlinson; two brothers and two sisters.Survived by children, Genice (Willie) Siegrist, Elbert Earl Tomlinson and Peggy (Fred) Trusty; grandchildren, Robert Tuggle, Brad (Emily) Siegrist, David Trusty and Michael (Amanda) Trusty; 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held June 16 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org

