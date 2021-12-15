Tornado strikes Mt. Juliet again

Mt. Juliet is left cleaning up again as an EF1 tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in areas of the community early Saturday morning.

Mayor James Maness said at the Board of Commissioners meeting Monday that he didn’t know the extent of the damage when the tornado rolled through Mt. Juliet, but it felt eerily similar to the March 3, 2020 tornado.

“It just felt all too real to go through that again,” said Maness in an emotional speech. “My heart just sank.”

Despite the high wind speeds, Mt. Juliet Police Department said there were no reports of significant injuries. One person self-transported to a local emergency room for a laceration to their upper body. The MJPD estimated that 10-14 homes had significant structural damage and 60-80 homes had significant cosmetic damage. Portions of West Division Street and South Greenhill were closed for repairs for a period of time. All of the power lines along West Division Street near Mt. Juliet Elementary were knocked down onto the train tracks.

“As bad as this was for the families that were impacted, we were spared,” said District 2 Commissioner Bill Trivett who represents the district.

According to the National Weather Service preliminary report, a tornado touched down at 3:31 a.m. on the east side of Percy Priest Lake in Davidson County, generally traveling up New Hope Road. The tornado strengthened to an EF1 as it crossed into Wilson County, causing damage to Cobblestone Landing and Eagle Trace subdivisions. A home on Partridge Drive saw the east side of their home and garage blown out by the winds.

The tornado continued onto Old Lebanon Dirt Road then to W. Division Street, where it hit Mt. Juliet Elementary and did its most damage in the Willoughby Station subdivision, doing minor to moderate damage to homes on Melbourne Terrace and South Greenhill Road. According to Wilson County Schools, MJE had a couple of HVAC units destroyed and some roof damage, but they were able to resume school as normal Monday morning.

The tornado then weakened but continued to do damage to Vernon Hills and along Wilson Drive and Tate Lane. It appears to have lifted once crossing Lebanon Road west of N. Mt. Juliet Road. In total the tornado traveled 7.6 miles and was on the ground for roughly eight minutes. It’s estimated peak wind speed was 105 mph. It is estimated to have been 100 yards wide.

The tornado was not as strong as the March 3, 2020 one, as that one reached an EF3. The tornado that destroyed the Dollar General, and damaged the Publix shopping center and MJ League Ballpark in 2013 was an EF1 as well.

The Mt. Juliet community stepped up again to help each other out. Wilson County Emergency Services Rehab Association – Rehab 23, Everyone’s Wilson and the Red Cross set up in Willoughby Station. Mt. Juliet Public Works, Fire Department and many other departments also assisted in the efforts. The MJPD said they didn’t request an organized clean up effort because the neighborhoods affected by the event all came out to help in the cleanup. MJPD Captain Tyler Chandler confirmed one family was displaced by the tornado, but Recover Wilson was able to find them a place to stay until they get things worked out with their home repair. If someone still needs assistance, they can contact the MJPD on their non-emergency number (615)754-2550. MJ4Hope also is offering assistance for those in need. They have funds available. The application requires a few minutes of your time, a photo ID, and photos of your home’s damage. Also, if you would like to donate to MJ4Hope, a tax deductible donation can be made on MJ4Hope.org.

In addition to Rehab 23, M.L. Rose Craft Beer & Burgers brought their food truck out to Willoughby Station on Saturday and Sunday to serve burgers and waffle fries to the community.

“I want to thank our public works, our police, our fire,” said Vice Mayor Ray Justice. “There is a lot of love in our community.”

Trivett echoed Justice’s sentiments, and said he was excited when it was time to go to work to help the people of Mt. Juliet.

“What an opportunity to show our love for our community,” said Trivett.

The National Weather Service confirmed another EF1 tornado that clipped a small portion of north Mt. Juliet. The tornado that begin in Old Hickory before moving into Hendersonville actually crossed Old Hickory Lake and hit Mt. Juliet for a short time. It downed trees and knocked down powerlines on Carter Lane which is off of Saundersville Ferry Road.

City of Mt. Juliet put out a notice to remind residents that it is very important for anyone working on your home that you see their license, insurance and workman’s comp from the company. If not, you are liable for anything that happens on the property.

The Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade was originally canceled the day after the event, but has now been rescheduled for this weekend. Road closures will begin at 2:45 p.m. with the parade beginning at 3 p.m. The Christmas tree lighting ceremony will follow immediately after at the clock tower.