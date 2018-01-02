Torres, Guadalupe, age 91 of Murfreesboro, passed away Dec. 28, 2017. Mrs. Torres began work in the missionary field at the age of 16. She was a pastor at churches in Gary, Ind. and Fajardo, Puerto Rico. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vicente Torres; her parents, two brothers and one sister.
She is survived by children, Nieves Feliciano, Noemi (Enrique Cruz) Torres, Vincent (Damaris) Torres, Midiam (Mauricio) Rodriguez, Ana (Tomas Davila) Torres, Jaime (Deborah) Torres and Elena (Johnny) Williams; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A funeral service was held Sunday, Dec. 31 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet
