Totte’, Elsie Helen

Elsie Totte’ passed away in Lebanon on Dec. 31, 2017 at age 92. No public services are scheduled, so please remember the pleasant times with her.
Mrs. Totte’ was born in Berkeley, Calif., and was proud to have worked in the IBM Department at University of California Berkeley. She loved sailing and travelling with family.
Mrs. Totte’ is survived by children Jeanette (Gerry) Levine and Mark (Kayla) Totte’, grandchildren Danielle Levine and Charles Totte’, and nieces Christy Cohen, Barbara Rea, and Debra Fau. She is preceded in death by husband Charles Totte’.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.
