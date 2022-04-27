TOTZKE, Charlene Alys Lampinen

Charlene Alys Lampinen Totzke, 77, Lebanon, died April 18.

Charlene was born in Marinette, Wisc. and was the daughter of the late, Walter Lampinen and Elna Aro Lampinen. She had an unshakable faith and was a member of Missouri Synode Lutheran Church. Char-lene moved to Wilson County 23 years ago and was formerly employed by the Mt. Juliet Senior Cen-ter. She had a deep love for her community and made many lifelong friendships. Charlene enjoyed scrapbooking, knitting and crocheting. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Richard Totzke, Sr. and her son, Harold Richard “George” Totzke, Jr.

She is survived by: Daughter and Son-in-law Kim Totzke and Lars Feese; Brother Jack (Anna) Lampinen; Grandson Vincent (Kayla Grace) Farr; Great-grandson Emerson Farr; Several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends gathered to Celebrate the Life of Charlene Saturday, April 23 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation was prior to service time.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to The American Diabetes Association.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.