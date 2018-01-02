Totzke, Jr., Harold Richard “George”, age 54, of Lebanon, died Jan. 2, 2018. George was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. He loved his family and friends, was a Nashville Predators fan and enjoyed collecting baseball cards. George was raised in Bridgman, Mich., and always considered it “home.”
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Richard Totzke, Sr.
He is survived by: Mother – Charlene Totzke; Sister – Kim Totzke; Brother-in-law – Lars Feese; Nephew – Vincent Farr.
Memorial services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at Faith Lutheran Church, 1655 West Main Street, Lebanon, TN with Matt Steinhauer officiating.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1655 West Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087.
Visitation will be 12–2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
