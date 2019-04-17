Town hall meeting to discuss proposed tax increase

City officials announced Tuesday that the Board of Commissioners will hold a town hall meeting at the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18.

According to the city agenda, the purpose of the meeting is to introduce staff and elected officials. City Manager Kenny Martin said there will also be a presentation outlining the proposed property tax increase and how it could impact and benefit taxpayers. City officials said the increase would be used to fund the Mt. Juliet Fire Department.

There will also be time for a question and answer session at the meeting. The City encourages the public to attend and ask questions. MJPD is located at 1019 Charlie Daniels Pkwy.

At the Mt. Juliet Economic and Community Development meeting last week, District 4 Commissioner Brian Abston said there will be multiple town hall meetings to discuss the proposed tax increase. His district, which includes the Providence area, will have a town hall meeting May 6 at Providence Church.