TOWNZEN, Clyde Carroll

Clyde Carroll Townzen, a retired Mt. Juliet High School teacher, artist, world traveler, model train en-thusiast, husband, father, grandfather and dad jokester, died peacefully on Dec. 2, surrounded by family and loved ones. He was 77.

Townzen was born Feb. 25, 1944 in Rogers, Ark. – a town known as home to the first Walmart as well as one of the largest underground cave networks in the country.

It is fitting that Townzen – an artist whose inspiration seemed to spring from places hidden from most and a teacher so easily approachable by all types of people – would herald from such a place.

“His art was almost hippyish and not what I expected from Mr. Townzen at all,” said one of his most gifted former students, Will Linde. “He had an almost illustrative style, and I pictured teachers then more as classical artists. Seeing his style gave me some direction and sent me to (Savannah College of Art and Design).”

Said another former student, Lisa Cox Vickrey, “He was kind and patient and he just went the extra mile. He helped me get scholarships and … I just don’t know how to put into words everything there is to say about a high school teacher who cares like that.”

Both Linde and Vickrey have artwork in their homes that Mr. Townzen made and gave them during classes they took.

Townzen earned his Bachelor of Science in Education at the University of Arkansas at Conway and re-ceived his Master of Art Education at Middle Tennessee State University. He met Virginia “Ginger” Moses in Harrison, Ark., during his first teaching role. Ginger was also a teacher at the time, and later became an attorney with Townzen’s support. The couple married in 1968 at the Egypt Missionary Bap-tist Church in Hamburg, Ark., and moved to Middle Tennessee in 1971. Townzen often joked that he married Moses in Egypt. Their daughter, Jeni Lind, was born in 1977.

Along the way, Townzen’s passion and talents led him to Woodstock where he studied under the re-nowned watercolorist and Air Force artist John Pike. Townzen’s own work was eclectic, using water-color, pen and ink, and illustrative techniques to create bucolic street scenes as well as surprisingly “trippy” graphic treatments that sometimes caught his students off guard.

Townzen taught Art I, II and III at Mt. Juliet High for 32 years, retiring in 2001. In the years between, he nurtured a woodworking hobby he inherited from his father and a taste for contemporary rock music that impressed his daughter’s friends.

After retiring, he and Ginger traveled to 28 different countries.

His favorite trip was a train ride across Canada, which corresponded with an enthusiasm he developed later in life for model trains. He built an elaborate layout that he never finished because he continued to add to it and buy more trains.

Townzen was known as someone who worked extra hard to help outsiders fit in, young artists discov-er their talents, and students of all ilk paint a bright future.

“He let me tease him about his drawl,” remembers Chicago native Dina Bozsoki, who taught English in a classroom directly across the hallway from Townzen. “When he introduced me to Jeni Lind (his daughter), I thought he was saying, ‘Jan-ee-lynn’ for the longest time. We giggled for years in that hallway. He was truly one of the nicest people I ever met, his genuine artistry amazing, and sharing Jeni with me was one of his greatest gifts.”

Townzen is survived by his wife, Virginia Moses Townzen; daughter, Jeni Lind (Kurt) Brinkman; grand-daughter Ellison Brinkman and grandson Bryce Brinkman; sister Diana Pults Sims; and numerous niec-es, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Nadine and Glen Townzen, brother Stanley Townzen and sister Phyllis Shook.

Townzen’s family will host a Celebration of Life after the holidays with close family and friends. His ashes will be interred at the family plot in Rogers, Ark. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, charitable donations be made to Alive Hospice Lebanon.