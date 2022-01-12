TOY, Maxine Vandevort

Maxine Vandevort Toy, 85, died Jan. 7, surrounded by her children. She was one of five children born to Andrew Mack Jackson and Jessie Elizabeth Cotham Jackson. She grew up in Hohenwald and Ber-ryville but spent most of her adult life in Mt. Juliet. She lived a life that centered on family, fun, and faith.

Maxine loved to travel and had been to Disneyworld, Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska, New England, out west, New Orleans, and several other places. She had also been on multiple cruises and loved beach trips with her family.

In addition to her traveling, Maxine was very talented and enjoyed ceramics, making porcelain dolls, painting, embroidery, and quilting. She graciously helped others learn to craft and shared many items she created, and her home is full of the beautiful items she created.

She was a dedicated provider. She worked as a hair dresser, a docent at The Hermitage, a craft shop owner, and retired as an account executive at Ely and Walker Clothing Manufacturer.

Maxine’s love for the Lord was evident in her life. She worshipped at the Grace Place, and she was generous to a fault in the way she shared and gave to others, including her family, neighbors, the homeless, and those in prison. She was a rock to her family and will leave a huge hole in their lives and hearts, but she recently told them she was ready to meet Jesus. Jesus answered prayers and took her peacefully into His loving arms.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, “Buck” and “Lib,” her infant son Donnie, her husband and love of her life, Bill Vandevort, and her husband Orville Toy. She was also predeceased by her sib-lings William Harold Jackson, Jessie Marie Harbour, and Martha Ann Toy.

She is survived by four children: Debbi (Mike) Weston, Jerry (Linda) Batson, Wayne (Chrystal) Vande-vort, and Candis (Robert) Angle; 12 grandchildren: Teresa Robertson, Jeremy (Stephanie) Robertson, Josh (Erin) Weston, Jacquie (Willie) Jackson, Jessica (Braden) Gant, Jared (Gillian) Angle, Justin (Jessica) Angle, Lauren Batson, Rachel Batson, Chanel Thomas, Camile Thomas, and Tori Vandevort; 8 great grandchildren; 1 (and one on the way) great-great grandchild; sister Melba (Graham) Steakley; special friends Joy, Charlie, and Jamie, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services will be held at Hermitage Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Tuesday and is Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 10-11 a.m. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 11a.m., with Pas-tor Kathy Tack officiating. Interment to follow.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HermitageFH.com for the Toy family.