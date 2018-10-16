Track repair causes crossing closure

All lanes at South Greenhill Road near West Division Street were closed over the weekend in order to perform track and crossing repairs. The repairs, which stretched into the work week due to inclement weather, were completed by Nashville and Eastern Railroad in coordination with the City of Mt. Juliet.

The rails and crossing tiles were replaced which should reduce the bump motorists typically experience when they cross the tracks.

According to City Manager Kenny Martin, the initial repair to the crossing a few months ago was just a temporary fix until a more detailed and permanent repair could be made.

The roadway was completely closed, causing motorist to find alternate routes.

“Hopefully our residents and those that visit our great city will find the crossing at South Greenhill much improved and we ask for continued patience when we improve the crossing at [Mt. Juliet Road],” said Martin. “We apologize for any inconvenience these projects may have caused.”

Along with NERR, Martin also thanked the City’s public works department and Mt. Juliet Police department for partnering to make the necessary repairs to the crossing.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the lanes were still closed with plans to reopen on Wednesday.