Traffic plans announced ahead of Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade

The Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade and Holiday Half Marathon and 5K will have traffic on North Mt. Juliet Road tied up for most of the midday on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

Starting at 10:45 a.m., Mt. Juliet Road will be closed entirely to traffic from Charlie Daniels Parkway to West Wilson Middle School in preparation for the day’s events. Mt. Juliet Police suggests residents and visitors should plan and be aware to avoid being caught up in traffic.

The Mt. Juliet Holiday Half Marathon begins near 10:45 a.m., just after the road closure, followed by the 5K at 10:55 a.m. The parade starts at 11 a.m. Spectators for the parade and races must be parked and off Mt. Juliet Road by 10:45 a.m. In the interest of public safety, parking is prohibited on any sidewalk or grassy area next to the sidewalk during the day.

The following are the traffic restrictions for the Dec. 14 events:

Mt. Juliet Road will be closed from Charlie Daniels Parkway to Clearview Drive from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Right northbound lane of North Mt. Juliet Road will be closed from Clearview Drive to Old Mt. Juliet Road (road behind Valley Center Shopping Center) from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Right eastbound lane of Lebanon Road will be closed from North Mt. Juliet Road to Benders Ferry Rd from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Southbound lanes of Golden Bear Gateway will be closed from Lebanon Road to Rutland Drive from 11:20 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Westbound lane of East Division Street will be closed from Rutland Drive to Clemmons Road from 11:40 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Old Lebanon Dirt Road will be closed from Old Mt. Juliet Road (road behind Valley Center Shopping Center) to East Division Street from 12-3 p.m.

The goal of the Mt. Juliet Police Department is to ensure the safety of motorists, spectators, pedestrians, and participants. If you are attending the parade or races, the police department suggests that you arrive before the 10:45 a.m. street closures. This will allow plenty of time to find parking. If you are not attending the parade, you may want to avoid the Mt. Juliet Road corridor to reduce your frustration with the road closure and large volume of traffic.

After the parade, there will be a large amount of vehicle and pedestrian traffic along Mt. Juliet Road in the center of town. Police urge motorists to take their time and be considerate. Typically, the traffic after the parade will clear out in about 30 minutes. It is estimated that the parade traffic will be clear around 1:30 p.m.

Mt. Juliet Police will update its Twitter page with live an active information about the parade and races as they happen.

The theme for the 2019 Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade is A Toy Story Christmas. Woody, Buzz and Bo Peep will be the grand marshals of the parade.

More information about the parade, as well as an application to enter a float, can be found here.

Information about the Mt. Juliet Holiday Half Marathon and 5K can be found here.