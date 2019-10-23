Traffic stop in Mt. Juliet leads to arrest of sex offender

Adam Warren

A 33-year-old man wanted for a felony probation violation is in custody following a traffic stop last week.

A Mt. Juliet Police Sergeant stopped a car for a turning movement violation on South Mt. Juliet Road near Central Pike around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 15. A computer check, through a national database, revealed 33-year-old Adam Warren, a registered sex offender, was wanted out of Carroll County, Tennessee, on a lower-48 states felony extradition warrant for a Probation Violation on the original charge of Solicitation of a Minor.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Wilson County Jail, where he will wait for Carroll County authorities.