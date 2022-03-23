Train derails across from MJE

A train right across from Mt. Juliet Elementary derailed Monday afternoon causing the school as well as many surrounding homes to have to shelter in place until it could be assessed for danger.

A little after 1 p.m., 12 cars on the train toppled off the tracks right across from the school. One of the cars was a propane tank, which was empty, but could still have gas residue inside. Mt. Juliet Police Department, Fire Department of Mt. Juliet, R.J. Corman Railroad Group and Wilson County Schools all gathered in the school parking lot to develop plans to keep people safe. Division Street was closed during the time from the Davidson County line to South Greenhill Road. In the school, in addition to the shelter in place, the school turned off their air systems in case any gas reached the school.

MJPD Captain Tyler Chandler put out an update with Mt. Juliet Public Information Officer Justin Beasley shortly after the incident to let people know that the the threat was very low to the school and community.Since the tank was empty, there was very little danger to the area.

“This is the probably the best scenario for us,” said Captain Chandler.

FDMJ used a drone system and gas readers to determine that while the tank did have gas residue inside, it was not a danger. Out of precaution, Wilson County Schools made the decision to evacuate MJE. Children who rode the buses got their normal rides home, while car riders were taken to the Mt. Juliet Middle School gym for dismissal. Wilson County Schools Public Information Officer Bart Barker also put out an update video during the incident to let people know that everything was running smoothly as it could under the circumstances.

“It is well under control,” said Barker.

It was announced later that day that MJE would be on its normal schedule Tuesday. The train was back up on the tracks Tuesday morning, but still stopped across from the school.

The derailment also affected the WeGo Star and its daily trips to and from Nashville. On Tuesday, WeGo used buses in the morning to get train riders to Nashville. Trips in the afternoon were back to normal. There was no known cause of the derailment at press time.