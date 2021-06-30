TRAMEL, Betty Sue

Betty Sue Tramel passed away June 24, at age 82.

The Graveside Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, was Saturday, June 26, at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Betty Sue Tramel was born on May 31, 1939 in Gainesboro to Zeffie B. Graham and John Franklin. She loved spending time with her family and loved ones and she worked a long time as a presser operator. She enjoyed the outdoors and cooking for those she loved.

She is survived by daughters Kathy (Robert) Kemp, Vanessa Faye Lewis, and Kimberly Lewis, numer-ous nieces and nephews, grandchildren Jessica, Heather, and Chris Kemp, Dakota Crawford, and Caitlin Boiteaux, great grandchildren Brianna Gaines, Joshua Lopez, Adrian Smotherman, Isabella Lopez, Ryleigh Garrett, and Kingston Kohl Boiteaux. She is preceded in death by husband John Tramel, par-ents Zeffie and John Franklin, and siblings J.B. Franklin, Harry Lee Franklin, and Linda Faye Franklin.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, (615)444-9393.