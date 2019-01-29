Tramel, Jerry Michael

Jerry Tramel passed away Jan. 21, 2019, at age 62. A funeral service was held Jan. 24 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, and interment followed at Curtis Cemetery.

Mr. Tramel is survived by children: Wendy (Todd) Lackey, Travis (Tracy) Tramel, Whitney Tramel, Charles Gilley, and Crystal Mclemore; mother: Ruth Tramel; grandchildren: Jeffery Belcher, Christina Lackey, Gabe Lackey, and Price Tramel; sisters: Joann (Ronnie) Britton and Faye (Andy) Pinkley; brother: Terry Tramel; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by father Charles Tramel and brother Charles Tramel Jr.

The family extends their gratitude to the staff at St. Thomas West, Diane Overholser, and Bridget Monohan.