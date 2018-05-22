TriStar Mt Juliet ER holds groundbreaking

TriStar Mt. Juliet ER, a department of TriStar Summit Medical Center, hosted an official groundbreaking ceremony today at I-40 East, Exit 229A off Beckwith Road. This location is the site of the new TriStar Mt. Juliet ER, which will serve the residents of Mt. Juliet and Wilson County.

Scheduled to open December 2018, TriStar Mt. Juliet ER will be a 24-hour, full-service facility having approximately 8,900 square feet and will feature eight emergency treatment rooms. Ancillary services will include CT and X-ray, and the emergency room will be equipped to care for both adult and pediatric patients.

Located just eight miles from TriStar Summit Medical Center, patients who require a higher level of care will be transported by ambulance, in a seamless continuum of care process. The project is an $11 million investment into Mt. Juliet, Lebanon and surrounding areas in Wilson County.

“TriStar Summit made a commitment to Mt. Juliet nearly seven years ago that our facilities would continue to grow with this community and we are pleased to have the City of Mt. Juliet and the community’s support for additional healthcare services. Mt. Juliet is a testament to the overwhelming growth in this part of Wilson County, this facility will allow us to provide more convenient, round-the-clock access to care in a location where our patients need it most,” said Brian Marger, CEO, TriStar Summit Medical Center.

TriStar Summit is a longtime member of the Mt. Juliet community. The Summit Walk-in Clinic, now known as Care Now TriStar Health, opened in Providence in 2010. TriStar Summit Medical Plaza followed in 2014 and is located at 660 S. Mt. Juliet Road.