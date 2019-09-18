TriStar Summit Medical Center celebrates expansion

Honored Chamber guests, physicians, board members and Rep. Darren Jernigan assist Brian Marger, CEO, TriStar Summit, and Heather J. Rohan, President and CEO of TriStar Health to cut the official opening ribbon. | Photo submitted

On Sept. 10, 2019, TriStar Summit Medical Center celebrated an open house and ribbon cutting for its recently completed 8th floor expansion project.

This new patient care floor will be used as a Clinical Decision Unit, an area primarily focused on short-stay patients, who often require further observation or additional diagnostic tests prior to discharge (e.g. chest pain patients). The $23 million investment is representative of TriStar Summit’s commitment to the residents of Donelson, Hermitage, Old Hickory, and Wilson County for providing excellent healthcare closer to home.

This expansion is especially meaningful as TriStar Summit celebrates its 25th Anniversary this year. Originally started as Donelson Hospital in 1970, TriStar Summit was built in 1994 as a replacement hospital to meet the growing demands of the Donelson/Hermitage Community.

Over the past 25 years, Summit has expanded both its physical capacity as well as added countless programs and services. Last December, TriStar Summit celebrated another milestone event with the ribbon cutting for its new TriStar Mt. Juliet ER, serving the residents of Wilson County.

“It is an honor and privilege to bring the highest possible medical care to our patients,” said Brian Marger, CEO. “We look forward to the next 25 years and are committed to continued investment in our programs and services to meet the growing needs of the communities we serve.”