Troupe, Fred William Jr.

Fred William Troupe Jr., age 90 of Mt. Juliet, died July 11, 2019. Mr. Troupe was the son of the late Fred William Troupe, Sr. and Ruth McMillan Troupe. Mr. Troupe was also preceded in death by his wives, Bettye Troupe, Pat Troupe and Anne Troupe, and his sisters, Mary Ruth Howell and Bettye Fleming.

He is survived by: Children – Cindy Romer and Mike Troupe; Sisters – Sue Warren and Nancy Thompson; Grandchildren – Jason Romer, Madison Lien, Christina Troupe and Betty Sue Troupe; Great-grandchildren – Kaitlyn Romer, Natalie Romer, Amelia Romer and Brandt Lien; Several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held July 15 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 478 Craighead Street, #200, Nashville, TN 37204.

