Truck crashes into utility pole

A man was arrested last week after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

A truck hit a utility pole on Pleasant Grove Road near Catalpa Drive around 6:30 p.m. May 1, knocking the pole down and causing the roadway to be blocked off for a couple hours.

Mt. Juliet Police said an adult male suspected of impaired driving was taken into custody near the Pleasant Grove Road and North Mt. Juliet Road interchange. Police said the driver fled the crash scene after hitting the utility pole.

The roadway was opened around 9 p.m.