TUBB, Ralph

Ralph Tubb, 73, Mt. Juliet, passed away at home on June 17. The Funeral Service, conducted by Carroll McMahan, is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. Visitation is at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.

Ralph Dawson Tubb was born in Nashville to Martha Jean McBride and Jack Tubb.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years: Caroline Ingolia Tubb; children: Karen (Sean) Anderson and An-drew Tubb; step-daughter: Lacey (Wally) Rankin; grandchildren: Brady and Allie Dodson, Liam, Giana, Colton, Graeme, Shem, Josie, and Sophie Rankin. He is preceded in death by parents Jean and Jack Tubb and sister Carolyn Tubb.

