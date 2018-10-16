Tuck, Mary Ann West

Mary Ann West Tuck, beloved wife of Marvin D. “Woody” Tuck, passed gently into Heaven on Oct. 4, 2018. Born in Campobello, SC, on March 15, 1932, right from the start she had a determined spirit and a heart for giving.

She is survived by her husband, Woody; daughters Linda (David) Shiraishi and Brenda (Mike) Bolles; sons Michael and Robert (Debbie) Tuck; and cherished grandchildren Robert Clayton Tuck and Farra Emma Sue Tuck.

Services for Mrs. Tuck were Oct. 7 at Victory Baptist Church, with interment at Hermitage Memorial Gardens Oct. 8.