TURNER, Dianne

Dianne Turner, 72, Mt. Juliet, passed away May 28.

She was preceded in death by husband, Albert Turner; and father, William Saul.

Dianne is survived by mother, Mary Saul; and brother, Robert Saul.

There will be no service held at this time.

