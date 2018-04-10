Turner, Howard Bratten

Bratten Turner passed away on April 2, 2018 at age 87. A funeral service was held April 6 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, and interment followed at Wilson County Memorial.
Mr. Turner was born Aug. 15, 1930, to the late Pearl Ford and Howard Brown Turner. He loved and served the Lord his whole life. He was a dedicated husband, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who was a true man of God. Mr. Turner was a member and Deacon of Linwood Pentecostal Church.
Mr. Turner is survived by wife of 67 years, Annie Neal Turner; daughter Phyllis (Jay Dee) Haralson; son Howard “Rick” (Brenda) Turner; grandson Cory J. Turner; great-grandsons Aidan Kade Turner and Hudson Reed Turner; brothers Jimmy (Lynn) Turner, Willie (Lavelle) Turner, Joe (Velma) Turner, and Don (Gail) Turner; sisters Faye Evins and Jean Hope; sister-in-law Polly Turner; and a great number of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents and brother Nolan Richard Turner.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN , 615.444.9393.
