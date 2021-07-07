TURNER, Kay

Kay Turner passed away on July 1, at age 72.

The Funeral Service, conducted by Dr. Ben Graham, was Tuesday, July 6, in the chapel of Sellars Funer-al Home, Lebanon with interment to follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers: David Garrett, Thomas Turner, Richard Turner, Seth Hallums, Curtis Gilbert, and John Fultz. Honorary Pallbearers are grandsons Dawson and Carter Turner. The family received friends at the funeral home Tuesday.

Kay Gilbert Turner was born in Middlesboro, Ky. to Christene Sandefur and Roy H. Gilbert.

Turner is survived by her husband of 50 years, Donald Turner, son Trent (Brittany) Turner, grandchil-dren Dawson and Carter Turner, sister Sue (Albert) Lepper, brother Tim Gilbert, and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Christene and Roy Gilbert.

