Patrick Randall Turner, age 49 of Lebanon, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019.

He is survived by his three children, Samantha Turner, Kyle Turner, and Kaleb Turner; father, Jerry R. Turner (Tisch); mother, Carol Turner; brother, John Turner; and girlfriend, Angela Kennedy.

The Celebration of Patrick’s Life will be at Hermitage Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 7 pm. Visitation will be prior to the service from 3-7 pm.