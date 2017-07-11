Turner, Ruby Odell

Ruby Odell Turner, formerly Ruby Abdo, age 90, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died July 5, 2017. Ruby was born in Chickamauga, GA on March 13, 1927. She owned and operated multiple businesses including Coo Coo Ceramics in St. Clair Shores, MI and Bellevue Billards in Bellevue, TN. Ruby was preceded in death by her father, Brackett C. Turner; mother, Katie L. Pedigo; brother, Brackett K. “Buck” Turner and the love of her life, ex-husband, Donald E. Abdo. Ruby was a force of nature and will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by: Son – Curtis K. Abdo and his wife Eve Vaupel Abdo; Grandsons – Alexander L. Abdo and Zachary T. Abdo.

A Remembrance Service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Old Hickory Country Club, 1904 Old Hickory Blvd., Old Hickory, TN with a reception to follow until 5 p.m.

