TUVERSON, Joyce

Joyce Tuverson, 76, Mt. Juliet passed away on Jan. 29.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Tuverson; parents, Obie and Bessie Skelton; brothers, Virgil Skelton; Jimmy Skelton and Gerald Skelton; sisters, Loretta Burgess and Nancy Lank-ford. She is survived by children, April Sisco and Brian (Beth) Tuverson; grandchildren, Joshua (Rachel) Sisco, Brittany (Roger) Sharp, Katie (Jaukee) Tuverson, Emily Tuverson, and Sarah Tuverson; and great-grandchildren, Danielia Wilkerson, Matthew Wilkerson, Aria Sharp and her soon-to-be fourth great-grandchild, Micheal Sisco.

The Funeral Service was Saturday, Feb. 5. The Interment followed the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The Visitation was Friday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 5.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203 or online at www.alivehospice.org.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.