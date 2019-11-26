Tweet, Michael Eugene

Michael Tweet passed away Nov. 13, 2019, at age 76. A Memorial Service was held Nov. 23 at Cedar Creek Baptist Church in Lebanon.

Mr. Tweet is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sue Ann Tweet, daughters Tammy McKinney and Michelle Tweet (Richard) Klein, six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and sisters Leslyn (Russel) Skillings and Christine (Allen) Hunt. He is preceded in death by daughter Sandra Tweet, son-in-law Dale McKinney Jr., parents Lester and Gertrude Ames Tweet, sister Leota Boileau, and brothers Richard Tweet, Allan Tweet, and Roger Tweet.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393