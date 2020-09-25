Two Apprehended After Crashing Stolen Truck and Running from Officers

An adult male and female were arrested Tuesday, Sept. 15 after crashing a stolen truck into a guardrail and running away.

Around 8:00 p.m. Sept. 15, an officer attempted to stop a Ford pick-up after the vehicle’s registration plate did not match. The truck failed to stop, and the officer did not pursue it. Moments later, officers spotted the same truck turning down a dead-end roadway and attempted to stop it again. During that interaction, the driver almost struck a patrol vehicle.

In an attempt to stop the dangerous driver, officers deployed spike strips to deflate the truck’s tires and were successful. The truck crashed into a guardrail at Mt. Juliet Road and Interstate 40, which led to both occupants running from the vehicle into a wooded area. The adult female passenger, 33-year-old Cassie Spann of White Bluff, was apprehended behind the Shell gas station. The adult male driver, 34-year-old Jonathon Clark of Dickson, ran to the Comfort Suites hotel, and he was arrested while attempting to hide behind an ice machine.

Further investigation revealed that the Ford pick-up was stolen from Houston County, TN on 7/16/2020. In addition, various needles were located in the truck, and Clark was driving on a revoked driver’s license and wanted out of Dickson County.

Clark was charged with Reckless Endangerment, Felony Evading, Theft of Property, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving on a Revoked Driver’s License.

Spann was charged with Misdemeanor Evading and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both were booked into the Wilson County Jail.