Two arrested after drugs found at house party

A routine traffic stop by a vigilant deputy on Monday led officers to a house party on South Mt. Juliet Road which resulted in the execution of a narcotics search warrant of the residence.

Wilson County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Cannon noticed an “unusual amount of traffic” on the 1700 block of South Mt. Juliet Road and observed a “very large party” coming from a residence, according to the report. When Deputy Cannon made contact with the owner, a strong odor of marijuana came from inside the residence.

A narcotics search warrant was executed, while several people were located at the residence, and during the search approximately seven pounds of methamphetamine, two pounds of marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, cocaine, approximately one ounce of suspected fentanyl, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia were found.

Thousands of dollars and six guns, including an AR rifle, were seized. A homemade pill press was also discovered where the suspects were making their own pills to distribute to the community.

Two of the people were taken to the Wilson County Jail for active warrants. Jaccarrio Breon Vaughn was arrested for a Domestic Assault warrant out of Smyrna Police Department and Felony Vandalism out of Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Noe Amilcar Alvarez was arrested for a Failure to Appear for Drug Paraphernalia and Simple Possession out of Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is another case discovered by our officers where extremely dangerous drugs were present within the home that we executed the search warrant on,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “We were able to safely collect the drugs that were present, and thankfully, our officers did not experience any side effects while handling the suspected Fentanyl, which can be fatal by just touching a speck of it. This is a perfect example of why we train constantly on the handling and exposure of these drugs so that we can put our officers, who have direct contact with these type drugs, in the best situation possible regarding their safety.”

Pending a Grand Jury investigation, offenders will be charged with Possession of Schedule I (Psilocybin Mushrooms) with Intent for Resale, Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent for Resale, Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent for Resale, Possession of Firearms during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony x 6, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.