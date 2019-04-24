Two arrested after fleeing officers

William Ellis, 37

Tennille Lee Reece, 29

A Mt. Juliet road was briefly closed last week after multiple suspects fled from officers.

Three suspects ran from an officers on a traffic stop on Secretariat Drive on April 16. Officers apprehended two of the suspects, but the third ran into a home in the 1100 block of Secretariat Drive, resulting in police blocking the end of the road near Citation Drive.

While the subject was inside the home, officers were able to identify him as someone who frequents that address. He eventually exited the home and surrendered to police without further incident.

Two arrests were made following the incident.

The 37-year-old driver, William Ellis of Old Hickory, was charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Resisting Stop/Halt/Frisk, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Police said that after running from the car, he was tackled by an officer but continued to assault the officer. Two officers received minor injuries as a result of the struggle.

Mt. Juliet resident Tennille Lee Reece, age 29, was the subject who ran from officers and into the home on Secretariat Drive. He was charged with Resisting Stop/Halt/Frisk, Simple Possession of a Schedule IV Drug (Alprazolam), and Simple Possession of a Schedule I Drug (Heroin).

Reece barricaded himself in the home for around three hours. Mt. Juliet Police Department’s Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiators worked to gain his surrender.

The third subject was not charged and was released from the scene.