Two arrested at Mt. Juliet Walmart

Officers quickly caught up to two men who ran from an officer that had witnessed them push out a shopping cart full of stolen merchandise.

On Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, around 7:50 p.m. an officer observed a suspicious car parked illegally at Walmart. As the officer was about to check-out with the occupants, two men were spotted running with a shopping cart of about $350 worth of stolen merchandise toward the car.

The officer told them to stop, and both men took off running toward a wooded area behind Walmart. The officer gave chase, and more officers arrived in the area to help.

Once found hiding in the wooded area, both men complied and were arrested without further incident. It is unclear who was in the suspicious car because they quickly sped away and were not located.

29-year-old Marcus White, of Goodlettsville, and 32-year-old Trevaughn Hunter, of Nashville, were arrested. Since both had complaints of being out of breath, officers called medics to the scene to be sure both were not injured. Officers were also concerned with the condition of Hunter’s eye, and Hunter told officers it was due to a previous stabbing incident some time ago.

Both were booked into the Wilson County Jail, charged with Resisting Stop and Theft of Merchandise.

Marcus White, 29