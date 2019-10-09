Two arrested in Mt. Juliet after suspect runs from officer

(Photos courtesy of MJPD)

A suspect was caught after he attempted to evade an officer who was investigating a theft.

On Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to Kroger, at 401 S. Mt. Juliet Road, to investigate a possible theft. Once the officer arrived on the scene, a male suspect, 31-year-old Mohammad Aldabet of Lebanon, took off running.

Officers searched the area, and an alert was sent out via text and social media to notify the public of the active search. With the help of community members, it was determined that Aldabet was inside Steak ‘n Shake. He was located and apprehended.

Further investigation revealed a second suspect, 32-year-old Julie Davenport of Nashville, was shoplifting inside Kroger. She was located in the Kroger parking lot and apprehended.

Both were arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail. Aldabet was charged with Evading Arrest, and Davenport was charged with Shoplifting and booked on an existing warrant for Shoplifting.

Mohammad Aldabet