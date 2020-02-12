Two arrested in Wilson County after lengthy investigation

In late 2019, Lebanon Police Department and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Task Force Detectives began receiving multiple complaints and information about heroin/opioid and narcotics trafficking that involved a local Lebanon resident. Task Force Officers and Detectives began investigating the complaints and information.

During the investigation, Detectives identified LaBryan Clemmons as a supplier of heroin and other narcotics to the Lebanon and Wilson County area. Detectives and officers also identified Cecelia Marchell Beasley as a co-conspirator with Clemmons. Clemmons is currently on parole for second degree murder and drug offenses that occurred in Lebanon in 2008. Beasley is also on parole for accessory after the fact of second degree murder and drug offenses in the same 2008 case with Clemmons.

On Feb. 6, 2020, Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for Clemmons’ residence in Lebanon. That search warrant was executed by the Lebanon Police Department SWAT team and Lebanon/Wilson County Task Force Detectives. When the warrant was executed, Detectives found Clemmons and Beasley at the residence. Also located at the residence was Markius Oldham. Detectives on that same date went to Beasley’s residence, also in Lebanon, and executed a second search warrant in conjunction of the investigation.

The search of the two residences by Task Force Detectives and officers located approximately 2,206 suspected Xanax pills, 3.5 ounces of suspected MDMA/Molly, 24 grams of crack cocaine, approximately $13,000 in U.S. currency, a pound of marijuana and a loaded semi-automatic hand gun.

The State of Tennessee probation and parole officers assisted the Task Force with this investigation and obtained parole violations on both Beasley and Clemmons. This case will be presented to the Wilson County Grand Jury for indictment.

“We received multiple complaints from residents who suspected drug trafficking at the two residences belonging to Beasley and Clemmons,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “Both of these individuals have a very lengthy history involving dangerous acts of crime. I fully commend the detectives and officers from both agencies who conducted a very thorough investigation.”

LaBryan Clemmons