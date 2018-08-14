Two captured after burglarizing vehicles

Two local residents were caught last week after allegedly burglarizing vehicles.

Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an area on Mann Road in Lebanon late Thursday night in reference to two white males burglarizing vehicles. Upon arrival, Deputy Jason Denson made contact with the victim who stated that the two suspects ran through the backyard toward a wooded area.

When other deputies arrived on the scene to check the area, Deputy Denson observed two sets of footprints leading back towards the Ballentrace Boulevard entrance. During the investigation, it was found that one of the suspects resided in the immediate area of where the crime occurred.

Deputies arrived at a house where one of the suspects was known to reside. Contact was made at the residence with two white male subjects that fit the description given by the victim. While speaking to both subjects, deputies observed “wet shoes on the living room floor.”

The two subjects were then positively identified by the victim along with statements made by both of them that were consistent with the crime that occurred. Brandon Thomas Adams (20) and Kylan Taylor Leeper (19) were taken into custody and transported to the Wilson County Jail for Burglary of a Motor Vehicle.

“Vehicle burglaries have been a common occurrence throughout parts of the county where thieves are looking for quick and easy access to any motorized vehicle by checking to see if they are left unlocked,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “They are looking for money, debit cards, electronics or anything that is of value. The victim gave us valuable information, along with the deputies’ vigilance, that allowed us to find both suspects without incident. We want to remind everyone to please secure your vehicles and all of your valuables to help prevent this type of crime from occurring.”