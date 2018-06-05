Two charged with killing Dickson County deputy

Mt. Juliet Police Department deployed resources, a K9 unit and the Special Response Team to Dickson County last week to assist in the search of a man accused of killing a county deputy.

Around 7 a.m. May 30, 2018, Dickson County Sergeant Daniel Baker responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Sam Vineyard Road. After he failed to check in with officers, GPS was used to locate his vehicle, where Sgt. Baker was found deceased.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Steven Wiggins, 32, was responsible for the deputy’s death, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Wiggins was added to the TBI’s Most Wanted List and remained on the run for two days.

Resources from TBI, Dickson County, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and many local, state and federal agencies, including Mt. Juliet, were deployed to assist in the search for Wiggins.

According to a TBI statement, a THP trooper was patrolling the Hickman/Dickson County line around 7:15 a.m. when he spotted Wiggins along a tree line on Stinson Road. Wiggins was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and fellow colleagues of the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Baker who was shot and killed [Wednesday] protecting and serving the people of Dickson County,” read a statement on MJPD’s Facebook. “We stand with you!”

Wiggins has been charged with one count of First Degree Murder and booked into Dickson County Jail. According to TBI, he was then transported to Davidson County Jail and is being held without bond.

A Dickson woman, Erika Castro-Miles, 39, was also arrested and charged with one count of First Degree Murder for her alleged participation in the incident on Wednesday and was being held at Dickson County Jail.

Sgt. Baker was laid to rest Tuesday after a funeral held at First Baptist Church in Dickson. He is survived by his wife and daughter.