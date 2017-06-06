Two injured in crash on 109

Two people were injured on an accident on Highway 109 Saturday, June 3.
Highway 109 and Double Log Cabin Rd. were closed for several hours while crews responded to the accident.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash involved two commercial vehicles. Matthew Stinnett, 41, was traveling south on Highway 109 in a semi-trailer when his vehicle went into the other lane, toward oncoming traffic. Lee Bledsoe, 58, was traveling north on Highway 109 in a commercial motor vehicle. Bledsoe swerved but did not avoid colliding with Stinnett’s vehicle.
Stinnett and Bledsoe both sustained injuries from the crash.
