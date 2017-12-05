Two students charged in MJHS vandalism

One juvenile and one adult have been caught and charged in the vandalism to Mt. Juliet High School that occurred in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving Day.

School Resource Officers David Appelhans and JP Tuggle discovered empty spray paint cans close to the property Tuesday morning, Nov. 28, which led to the charges of two MJHS students.

The two students were captured on surveillance cameras at the Mt. Juliet Wal-Mart Supercenter at 1:53 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day purchasing two face masks and four cans of spray paint which were eventually used in the vandalism to MJHS.

The two suspects broke out a back window to MJHS at approximately 3 a.m. and ventured throughout the school while spray painting obscenities in random areas for more than an hour.

“The SRO’s at Mt. Juliet High School were diligent in their efforts in finding evidence that linked these two students to the crime,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “Once we obtained the empty spray paint cans, we were able to track the transaction that was made at the Mt. Juliet Wal-Mart Supercenter as well as the identities of the suspects.”

The juvenile was charged with Burglary, transported to Youth Services and will appear in the Juvenile Court of Wilson County. The 18 year old was transported to the Wilson County Jail and booked on charges of Burglary and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. As of press time, court dates have not been set on both individuals.