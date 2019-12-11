Two suspects arrested after delivery driver is robbed in Mt. Juliet

Two adult males were quickly apprehended last week by a team of officers and K9 Majlo after the suspects pepper-sprayed a pizza delivery driver and stole the pizza in the 100 block of Silverstone Lane in Mt. Juliet.

Around 9:15 p.m. Dec. 3, a pizza order was called in and was to be delivered at an address on Silverstone Lane. As the 25-year-old male delivery driver exited his vehicle, two men approached from behind and demanded the pizza. One suspect pepper-sprayed the victim, and both ran away with only pizza.

Officers quickly responded, along with Cpl. Barth and K9 Majlo from their home, to locate the responsible suspects. K9 Majlo picked up on a scent and tracked nearly a mile away to a house in the 2600 block of West Division Street. Two suspects, matching the description provided by the victim, were located at the house by officers. Further investigation by detectives, evidence, and statements from the suspects confirmed they were responsible for the robbery. The suspects had no connection to Silverstone Lane and used the address to hide their involvement.

The suspects, 18-year-old Kenneth Lines and 20-year-old John Doughlas Smith, were arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail and charged with Aggravated Robbery.

Kenneth Lines, 18