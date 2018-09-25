Underwood, Denise Joy

Denise Underwood, of Lebanon, passed away on Sept. 22, 2018, at age 39. The family will be receiving friends on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, and on Friday from noon until the service. The Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in the Bryan Family Cemetery will follow the service.

She is survived by father Phillip (Leslie) Underwood, brothers Michael (Tracy) Underwood and Tommy Underwood, nephews Bryson and Evyn Underwood, and niece Molli Anne Underwood. She is preceded in death by mother Evelyn Joyce Patton Underwood, and grandparents W.T. and Mae Nell Patton, and Reba and Richard Underwood.

