UNDERWOOD, Kirsi Lynn

Kirsi Lynn Underwood, 11, Arrington, died Feb. 14. Kirsi was a middle school student. She was currently being home schooled but had formerly attended Page Middle School. Kirsi was full of life, a ray of sunshine on the cloudiest day. She was upside down more than she was right side up. She was a whole lot of love wrapped up in a tiny body. You always knew where you stood with Kirsi, good or bad. She was inquisitive and could improvise, overcome and adapt better than most adults. Amazon was her favorite shopping habit only rivaled by her ability to fully utilize Uber Eats! Kirsi was a gymnast, a dancer, and entertainment at its finest day in and day out. Her independence was alive every day mixed in with the love and attention she demanded to keep her liveliness. Kirsi loved to cook, bake and leave her mess for her momma to clean up! Hunting was also a hobby that little girl loved and was her special way to love her daddy. Most recently Kirsi developed a love for horses with her aunt Cameron and together they were learning to barrel race; with no fear that beautiful little girl embraced her new found love. But Kirsi’s greatest love was for her big brother Cody who loved her back and together they have a bond that will never be broken and she is now his special guardian angel and has passed her strength into him.

She is survived by: parents, Marty Lynn Underwood and Meghan Sue Norton Underwood; Brother, Cody Lynn Underwood; grandparents, Jerry and Kim Underwood, Debra Wright, Brian and Juli Vereb and Robert Norton; aunts and uncles, Cameron Underwood, Shanda (Brad) Spitzer, Irene Underwood, Mackenzie (Matt) Cohick, Melissa (Mike) Petrillo, Curtis (Tia) Vereb, Steven Vereb, Daniel Vereb and James Sloas; cousins, Owen McReynolds, Colt McReynolds, Robert Perkins, Cory Perkins, Alex Perkins, Michael Petrillo and Kinsley Sloas.

Funeral services are Friday, March 5 at Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 595 W. Division Street, Mt. Juliet, TN with Pastor Mike Reese officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers were Steve Goeke, Tim Wright, Chancellor Mullins, Rocky Calmus, Billy Norton and Curtis Vereb.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, 595 W. Division Street, Mt. Juliet, TN. 37122

Visitation is Thursday, March 4, at Bond Memorial Chapel and prior to service time Friday at the church.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.