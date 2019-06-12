Unidentified man found dead in wooded area of Mt. Juliet

Mt. Juliet detectives are investigating the circumstances of a man’s death after a body was located in a wooded area.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, June 10, a curious resident, venturing into woods to determine the cause of a foul odor near their home, located a decomposing body in the 1000 block of Secretariat Drive.

A preliminary assessment by an investigative team led them to believe that foul play was likely not involved in the subject’s death. The investigation will continue, which includes an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Detectives have been unable to identify the deceased person, but it is a thin white male in their late teens to early 20s.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org.