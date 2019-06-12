News Ticker

Unidentified man found dead in wooded area of Mt. Juliet

June 12, 2019 Sarah Tate Frontpage Lead Stories, General News, News 0

Mt. Juliet detectives are investigating the circumstances of a man’s death after a body was located in a wooded area.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, June 10, a curious resident, venturing into woods to determine the cause of a foul odor near their home, located a decomposing body in the 1000 block of Secretariat Drive.

A preliminary assessment by an investigative team led them to believe that foul play was likely not involved in the subject’s death. The investigation will continue, which includes an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Detectives have been unable to identify the deceased person, but it is a thin white male in their late teens to early 20s.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply


MH Magazine WordPress Theme

Copyright © 2016 The Chronicle Of Mt. Juliet. All Rights Reserved.