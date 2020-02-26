Vance, Frank “Butch” III

Frank “Butch” Vance, III, age 65 of Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 23, 2020. Butch was the son of the late Frank Vance, Jr. and Barbara Irene Girton Vance. He was also preceded in death by his brother, James William “Jimbo” Vance; step-son, Adam Matheney; uncle, Don Girton; and aunt, Emma (Bob) Miley.

He is survived by: Brother – Bentley Allen “Ben” (Wendy) Vance; Step-daughter – Ashley Matheney; Step-grandchildren – Ethan Matheney, Eli Matheney and Grace Matheney; Aunts and Uncles – Jim (Sandy) Girton, Ann (Donnie) Talbert and Billie Joyce (Dr. Edward) Fine; Nieces and nephew – Torri Vance, Madison Vance and Devery (Kristen) Moses; Cousins – Don Girton, Jr. and Chris Talbert.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com