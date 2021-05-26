VANCLEAVE, William J.

William J. VanCleave, on Dec. 11, 2020, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend, passed away peacefully at the VA Hospital in Orlando, Fla.

Van was born Sept. 16, 1934 in Rickreall, Ore. to Raymond and Eleanora Van Cleave. In 1967, he met Sarah Elizabeth Caldwell Carrigan in Nashville, and they were married on Dec. 22 of that year.

In addition to his wife Sarah, Van was preceded by his parents Raymond and Eleanora, his sister, MaryBelle Melton and his brother, Emmett VanCleave. “Jay”, nicknamed by his family, is survived by his sisters, Dona Morgan, Shirley Carlson, Audrey Rust, Eunice Peterson and Violet Weise; also by his brothers, Teddy VanCleave, Robert VanCleave, Terry VanCleave and Jack VanCleave and countless nieces and nephews and “greats”. “Granddaddy” is also survived by his daughter, Linda Wood (Doyle) and son, Donald Carrigan; granddaughters, Jenny Wood McKinney (Brian), Julie Wood Harlan (Mi-chael), Megan Carrigan, and grandson, Chris Wood (Renee). He is also survived by eight great grand-children; great grandsons, Jackson McKinney, Ashton Wood, William “Cooper” Wood, Collin Adams, and great granddaughters, Sarah McKinney, Madison Wood, Atlee McKinney and Katie Harlan.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at Bond Memorial Chapel, 1098 Weston Dr., Mt. Juliet, TN. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time on Tuesday. Van will be bur-ied alongside his wife, Sarah, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Franklin. Donations in his honor can be made to Disabled American Veterans (P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301; www.dav.org)

