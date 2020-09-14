Vanderbilt-Ingram opens cancer center in Wilson County

The new Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center at Wilson County Hospital opens on August 31, 2020. Photo by Donn Jones/Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center at Wilson County is slated to open Aug. 31 with a full array of highly specialized services, including diagnostic assessments, medical oncology and radiation oncology. One of only 51 Comprehensive Cancer Centers designated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), Vanderbilt-Ingram offers treatment options unique to this region provided by internationally renowned physicians.

Vanderbilt-Ingram has helped launch treatments through clinical trials that have become new standards for cancer care, including targeted therapies and immunotherapies. In addition to its NCI designation, Vanderbilt-Ingram is one of 30 members of the National Comprehensive Care Network focused on multi-disciplinary approaches to advance better treatments for complex, aggressive and rare cancers.

“We are excited to better serve people in Wilson County and the surrounding area with a closer and more convenient location for cancer care,” said Jennifer Pietenpol, PhD, B.F. Byrd Jr. Professor Oncology, Executive Vice President for Research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, director of Vanderbilt-Ingram and holder of the Brock Family Directorship in Career Development. “This is more than a clinic. It is a full-fledged multi-disciplinary Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center location. Besides being staffed by highly regarded cancer specialists committed to providing superior and compassionate care, the center is also equipped with the latest treatment technologies.”

Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center at Wilson County is one of only four centers in the nation equipped with an Ethos radiotherapy system, a treatment system newly approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This new technology integrates imaging with treatment delivery, allowing radiation oncologists to see changes in patient anatomy, adapt treatment plans within minutes and deliver the therapy within a typical 15-minute timeslot. The technology enables radiation oncologists to quickly change treatment plans if a targeted tumor has changed size or shape.

“The radiation oncology clinic in Wilson County has been fully upgraded to provide the latest treatment options in a beautiful new clinic that is fully integrated with medical oncology services,” said Eric Shinohara, MD, MSCI, Ingram Association Professor and chair of Radiation Oncology at VUMC. “The new Ethos treatment system along with our new high dose rate brachytherapy unit allow us to provide a wide range of radiation services conveniently to the people of Wilson County.”

Surgical oncology will be supervised by Sam S. Chang, MD, MBA, Vanderbilt-Ingram Chief Surgical Officer.

“Providing surgical input and expertise in a comprehensive setting will optimize focused and individualized care in this region and continues to facilitate all that Vanderbilt-Ingram offers for patients and their families,” said Chang, Patricia and Rodes Hart Professor of Urologic Surgery.

The opening of the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center at Wilson County follows the Aug. 1, 2019, acquisition of the Wilson County hospital by VUMC.

“We are committed to investing in services for our community as we advance the Vanderbilt mission to improve health throughout the region while meeting patients’ needs wherever they are,” said Jay Hinesley, President of Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital. “The opening of the new cancer center is yet another way we are enhancing the quality of care provided by bringing Vanderbilt’s nationally-recognized cancer program to Wilson County.”

Vanderbilt-Ingram has centers and/or clinic services in the Tennessee cities of Nashville, Franklin, Clarksville, Springfield and Spring Hill. Besides the new center opening in Lebanon in September, Vanderbilt-Ingram, in collaboration with Erlanger Health System, is expanding its services into Chattanooga, starting in October. Its experts also consult with hospitals and community oncologists throughout a multistate region through the Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network.

“We look forward to providing comprehensive cancer therapies to patients in and around Wilson County, allowing patients to undergo care closer to their homes and in their community,” said Nancy Davis, MD, senior medical director for Cancer Care Network and Strategy. “Time is a precious commodity. Patients will not need to spend excess time in travel to and from appointments while maintaining the benefits of a wide expanse of expertise in surgical, medical and radiation therapy options.”

The Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center at Wilson County is located at 1411 West Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, TN, 37087. Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Dial 615-936-8422 for medical oncology appointments and 615-443-6006 for radiation oncology appointments and request the Wilson County location.