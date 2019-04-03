Vanderbilt to buy Tennova Healthcare

Leaders of Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced plans Friday to purchase Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon, a two-campus facility licensed for 245 beds, from subsidiaries of Community Health Systems.

A definitive agreement has been signed for the sale of the facility and related businesses, including physician clinic operations and outpatient services, to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019. Terms of the transaction will remain confidential. Officials said patients will experience no interruption in care while leaders with Vanderbilt and Community Health Systems work closely together to ensure a smooth transition of ownership.

Vanderbilt officials also said they are committed to hiring substantially all employees of Tennova Healthcare- Lebanon who are in good standing when the hospital’s transfer of ownership is complete.

The hospital is currently staffed by more than 200 community physicians and employs approximately 600 administrators, nurses and support personnel offering patients of Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and other nearby communities a comprehensive array of services. On April 1, the hospital celebrated its 40thanniversary of service to Wilson County.

Through this acquisition, Vanderbilt University Medical Center will have a substantial presence in four of Tennessee’s fastest growing counties: Davidson, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson. Already under construction in Rutherford County is a 37,500 square-foot facility that will be a part of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and will significantly expand pediatric specialty care, outpatient surgery and imaging services for children in Murfreesboro and surrounding communities.

“This hospital is an important addition to our health system as we continue to increase its size and scale to meet the needs of Middle Tennessee’s rapid growth and the diverse population we serve,” said Jeff Balser, president and chief executive officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center and dean of Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. “Central to our mission as an academic medical center, we will be able to bring new clinical services and other initiatives, such as programs in population health, to the citizens of Wilson County and surrounding communities, improving health throughout the region.”

In 2017, Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon admitted more than 5,000 patients and provided more than 65,000 outpatient visits. That year, nearly 6,700 surgeries were performed, and more than 600 babies were delivered at the hospital.

“We look forward to welcoming the hospital’s physicians, nurses and staff, along with the patients and families they serve, into the VUMC health system,” said C. Wright Pinson, deputy chief executive officer and chief health system officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“Wilson County is a thriving, growing part of Middle Tennessee, and the addition of this facility will help VUMC more directly meet the area’s increasing healthcare needs. Today, we are able to provide the services of a large academic medical center but know that we need additional resources like those provided by this hospital to expand our ability to serve patients in communities outside the downtown Nashville Metropolitan area in an even better fashion,” he said.

“Working with the physicians, nurses and staff, we want to maintain and grow the hospital’s services. After a period of weeks to months we will develop plans to bring additional services consistent with the needs of the community and the capability of the facilities to support them.”