Vastola, Ruby

Ruby Vastola passed away Aug. 27, 2019, at age 89. A funeral service was held Aug. 30 at Sellars Funeral Home, and interment followed at Wilson County Memorial. Memorial Donations can be made to The Gideons International (Lebanon Gideon Camp, PO Box 591, Lebanon TN 37088).

Mrs. Vastola is survived by children: August (Dianne) Vastola III, Val Vastola, Steven Vastola, Anna Perry, Frank (Teresa) Vastola, Mark (Christi) Vastola, Silas (Angela) Vastola, and Gilliam (Kim) Vastola; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband August Vastola Sr., parents Silas and Caroline Tramel, siblings Charles Tramel, Paul Tramel, Sophie Tramel, John Tramel, and Eugene Poland, and daughter-in-law Donna Vastola. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.