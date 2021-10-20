VAUGHAN, Jr. James Ivan

James Ivan Vaughan, Jr., 72, Mt. Juliet, passed away Oct. 15.

He was born in Greeneville the youngest child of Ivan and Polly Vaughan of Mosheim.

He was pre-deceased by his parents and granddaughter, Alexandria (Lexi) Michelle Vaughan. He is survived by his only child, Jim (Carrie) Vaughan III; grandchildren, Jim IV, Elijah, Levi, Miriam and Anna Ruth; sisters, Jane Vaughan Leake of Birmingham, AL and Gwendy (Buddy) Shaw of Mt. Juliet; neph-ew, Ward Shaw of Creve Coeur, Mo.; niece, Catherine (Adam) Mangrum of Mt. Juliet; great-nephews, Connor Shaw, Tyler Shaw and Shaw Mangrum; great-niece, Mary Brent Mangrum; aunts, Lois Hipps of Anniston, Ala., Vivel Hipps, of Greeneville, Hannah Arrington of Tappahannock, Va. and Joyce Hipps of Pamplin, Va. as well as many, many cherished cousins.

Jim attended school in Mosheim as well as Nashville. He was a 1968 graduate of West End High School in Nashville. He loved his family, golfing and watching any ballgame the UT Volunteers were playing.

Visitation was Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest a donation to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com