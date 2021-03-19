Kenneth Vaughn, 75, Lebanon, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on March 12.

The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Kenneth Thomas, was Tuesday, March 16, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon and was followed by interment in Roselawn Memorial, Murfreesboro. The family received friends at the funeral home until the service.

Kenneth Wayne Vaughn was born in LaVergne to Vera Gertrude Merritt and Clarence Coleman Vaughn. He was a deacon and member of Leeville Church of Christ. He retired from Dupont.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his daughters Tammy Vaughn and Ashley Renee Vaughn, parents Vera and Clarence Vaughn, and brother Richmond Vaughn.

Kenneth is survived by: his loving wife Cheryl Vaughn; son Jeffrey Vaughn; and grandson Jeremy Vaughn, all of Lebanon; sisters Peggy Estes of Murfreesboro, Dot Allison and Geraldine Floyd, all of Manchester; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity in his name. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, (615)444-9393.